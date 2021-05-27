Cancel
Review: Luminous performances elevate trans romance 'Port Authority'

By Carlos Aguilar
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. Endorsed by Martin Scorsese, in the form...

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Port Authority rises to the challenge of offering trans actors layered, nuanced roles by introducing audiences to Wye, the young woman who becomes Paul's love interest. Their characters -- a White man experiencing hard times despite having a relatively posh sister, and a young trans woman of color who has to endure the hardships of life with a smile -- might not have crossed paths outside of a movie. But writer/director Danielle Lessovitz allows these two star-crossed lovers to meet and change each other's lives. Though Paul's life seems more changed by Wye's influence than vice versa. When they meet, circumstances have led to him living and working with homophobic toughs who do shady work collecting money from and evicting immigrants. The group's ringleader, Lee, takes Paul under his wing -- but Wye's influence prompts Paul to question what he thinks about love, sexuality, gender, and family.
As I sat down in my usual go-to aisle seat at the Cannes Film Festival’s famous DeBussy theater, I had more-than-decent expectations for Danielle Lessovitz’ “Port Authority,” which was produced by none other than Martin Scorsese. Fast track two years later, and the film is being given a limp-dick release on VOD and “select theaters.” I have, more or less, completely forgotten about the film, which underwhelmed me back in 2019. Tackling the story of millennial drifter Paul (Fionn Whitehead), kicked out of his home in Pennsylvania and travelling to New York City, Lessovitz’ film posits us to believe that one can find romance with Wye (Leyna Bloom) a woman who, unbeknownst to Paul, is transgender. It’s “The Crying Game,” but for the woke crowd, Wye’s reveal isn’t necessarily depicted as an issue by Lessovitz — as they start to learn more about each other, their queer romance is blurred by Paul's lies and inability to cope with adulthood. I was struck by Lessovitz’ immersive depiction of the NYC urban millieu, but left cold by the central romance, one which, despite the original coupling, felt too familiar for its own good.
