Miami, FL

Embrace Your Inner Mixologist With This New Monthly Cocktail Subscription Club

 18 days ago

This mixology subscription kit will literally teach you how to become your own bartender.Mixology Mixer

The Club Mix enables at-home mixologists a new way to imbibe each month — and flex their cocktail-making muscles for friends and family.

If you've always dreamed of being a bartender, but never knew where to start, Mixology Mixer — the virtual cocktail experience company — has the answer. The Miami-based company recently launched its own monthly cocktail kit program dubbed Club Mix, a subscription-based service geared at making mixology fun, easy, and engaging.

The idea for Mixology Mixer's Club Mix got its start as a restaurant industry companion; the kits were intially made to help bar and restaurant employees elevate their craft while engaging in team-building and employee interaction. The at-home cocktail kits —accompanied by a live, virtual tutorial hosted by award-winning bartenders — became an instant hit.

During the pandemic, the virtual aspect became a boon, making it easy for teams to stay togther in the face of lock-down, quarantine, and social distancing. From there, Mixology Mixer expanded their experience of crafting a cocktail in a class with fellow employees outside the restaurant industry, collaborating with companies like Nike and Amazon to host virtual mixology events offering team bonding in a safe and interactive way.

Today, Mixology Mixer is taking that philosophy one step further with the launch of its Club Mix, a unique subscription-based club where anyone from novice to experienced enthusiast can learn how to mix like a pro from the comfort of their own kitchen.

Mixology Mixer’s enable individuals to receive kits directly to their door, and each thematic cocktail kit includes everything you'd need to craft world-class cocktails from the spirit(s), syrups, and mixers to garnishes and step-by-step instructions from some of the nation’s leading mixologists.

"Club Mix’s subscription-based membership will completely transform and transcend the at-home cocktail-making experience," explains Loni Paige, celebrity event planner and Founder of Mixology Mixer. "We are excited to expand the Mixology Mixer family through Club Mix, and inspire a new wave of cocktail enthusiasts to embrace their inner mixologist."

Whether someone is a mixologist in training or a cocktail connoisseur, they can learn how to make new and fresh cocktails every month through Club Mix. Subscribers will receive a monthly cocktail kit with a different catchy theme to match. The first kit each club member receives will also contain all of the bar tools necessary for them to become a master mixologist at home. Club Mix subscriptions are available for 3 months ($170 a month), 6 months ($165 a month), or 12 months ($155 a month). Once purchased, subscribers will receive tracking notifications via email so that they can count down the days to happy hour.

When kits are received, subscribers can begin mixing right away with the helping hand of a recipe card and video tutorial in every kit. Members can also join one of Mixology Mixer's experienced mixologists during a live virtual mixer that takes place every month.

Cocktail aficionados can subscribe to Club Mix today and order the June Make Your Mark kit ($175) which features three perfect for summer whiskey cocktails including the Kentucky Shandy, Ginger & Rosemary, and Southern Apricot. Club members will learn how to mix and garnish these three refreshing cocktails like a professional. The Make Your Mark kit includes all of the ingredients at home bartenders will need to craft the kit’s cocktails such as Maker’s Mark Whiskey, lemon juice, ginger syrup, ginger beer, bitters, tabasco sauce, apricot jam, candied ginger, Filthy Maraschino Cherry — even rosemary sprigs and dehydrated lemon wheels (and a fun surprise item).

Following in July is the "US of YAY" July cocktail kit which includes a video tutorial teaching subscribers how to mix and garnish the Backyard Bliss, Summer Spritz, and Cukey Coco cocktails. The July kit includes the vodka, sparkling wine, and Campri spirits needed to make these invigorating cocktails along with all of the ingredients, guiding materials, and a special surprise received in every kit. And next up, find the Summer Lovin' August kit which will have subscribers creating three summer-inspired drinks that are perfect for staying cool for the summer such as the Porch Pounder, Garden Breeze, and

Subscriptions can be purchased via the Mixology Mixer website. Subscribers must be at least 21 years old to join and to sign for the package. For more information, follow Mixology Mixer on Instagram.

Miami, FL
