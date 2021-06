Xiaomi’s genesis, and success, in India, has been built on providing affordability and value. And when you drive home the point of value flagships — or in some cases, even the need for a flagship — convincing your audience to fork out big money can be pretty darn hard. That’s exactly what Xiaomi faced when it launched the Mi Mix in India a few years ago. It isn’t entirely surprising that the company then spent most of 2020 trying to correct the brand positioning through a series of high-end offerings including, but not limited to, the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series of phones.