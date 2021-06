SALISBURY — A pedestrian was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a police officer struck the man while responding to an attempted suicide call. The accident occurred just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Old Concord Road. A news release said Officer B.W. Jones was traveling eastbound when he struck the pedestrian near Gold Hill Drive, an area with no street lights. The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.