Tellurian pens LNG supply deal with Gunvor

naturalgasworld.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agreement brings Tellurian's Driftwood LNG project in Louisiana one step closer to realisation. US LNG developer Tellurian announced on May 27 it had reached a 10-year deal to supply 3mn metric tons/year of LNG to commodities trader Gunvor from its planned Driftwood terminal in Louisiana, bringing the project a key step closer to realisation.

www.naturalgasworld.com
State
Louisiana State
