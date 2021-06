Police have now revealed that the 24-year old British woman who was murdered in Lahore, Pakistan on 3 May might have been killed using a hired gunman.Mayra Zulfiquar, 24, was found shot dead in Lahore and two men — Zahir Jadoon and Saad Butt — were the two main suspects. Police have now said that since none of these two men was present at the scene of the crime, they might have hired a gunman to shoot Ms Zulfiquar.The two men had apparently both proposed to her; she had turned them down.Mr Butt, 28, has since turned himself over to...