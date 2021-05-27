Cancel
In the Israel-Palestine conflict, urban planning is the ultimate weapon

By Irit Katz, Haim Yacobi
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 21, a ceasefire was agreed to between Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, putting an end to a bloody 11-day conflict. Despite the relative calm that has ensued, the violence of these past weeks across Israel-Palestine has unveiled distinct urban fronts. The conflict was triggered in the Sheikh Jarrah...

Israel’s Horrid Occupation of Palestine

No one can ignore the events in Palestine. No one disputes the horror of it all. Images of the Israeli bombing of Gaza and the human toll exacted against the Palestinians who live in Gaza have saturated social media and have increasingly drawn attention to the violence by the Israeli state and Zionist settlers against Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and inside Israel’s de facto border. All of it is ugly.
Israel is the aggressor and other lies the left tells

When you meditate for a moment on what the left expects honest and decent people to believe, you confront the world of absurdities and lies in which we live. The left demands we believe and announce that men menstruate and give birth, and that it is in no way unfair to girls and women when biological men compete in girls’ and women’s sports.
Arab states split for first time on refusal to condemn Israel over Gaza

As Israel and Gaza have pressed closer to all-out war, a new battle for the narrative is being fought among Arab states. For the first time in the many clashes between the Israeli state and the occupied territory, regional unity over who is to blame and what should be done to stop the fighting has splintered.
Has the "civil war" in Israel really just begun?

May 7, 2021, the fourth Friday of Ramadan, was the traditional International Day of Jerusalem established by Imam Rouhollah Khomeini. His successor, the Leader Ali Khamenei, gave a speech to put Jerusalem (the third holiest place in Islam) back at the center of international relations, a central issue for the Islamic world, according to him [1].
Israeli police escort Jews to flashpoint Jerusalem site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors Sunday to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police and Palestinian protesters helped trigger a war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers...
Unquestioned Support for Israel Wasn’t Always the Way for Conservative Christians

As civilians in southern Lebanon fled an impending Israeli ground offensive, over three thousand Christian advocates converged in Washington D.C. to demand U.S. support for Israel. This was the summer of 2006. Israel’s invasion of Lebanon had entered its second week when affiliates of the newly formed organization Christians United for Israel (CUFI) met with lawmakers in solidarity at a time when the international community urged the U.S. to pressure Israel on its use of excessive force. The destruction and civilian death toll didn’t alter the message of CUFI founder and chairman, Pastor John Hagee, as he insisted that U.S. Christians should unequivocally support Israel because while “all other nations were created by an act of men… Israel was created by an act of God!”
Canada must finally acknowledge Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau’s latest statement on the violence in Gaza muted its criticism of Israel and made no mention of the occupation. Canada holds one of the weakest voting records on the Israeli occupation at the UN General Assembly, which contributed to its failed bid for a seat on the UN Security Council, write Michael Lynk and Ketty Nivyabandi. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade.
Israeli police escort more than 120 Jewish visitors to flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where violence sparked Gaza's 11-day war that saw more than 250 killed and 300 buildings flattened

Israeli police on Sunday escorted more than 120 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in recent weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator meanwhile said hundreds of homes...
The Bigger Picture In Israel-Palestine

The story I heard at my synagogue growing up is that Israel is the Jews' historic homeland, writes Jill Richardson. We never discussed Palestinians' rights in Sunday school. Instead, our lessons gave the general impressions that Palestinians were all terrorists who did not deserve... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
One Weird Reason the US Supports Israel: An Ancient Prophesy About Magog

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. So, things are kicking off again between Israel and Palestine, and let me be very clear: Israel is almost entirely at fault for all this and their actions in occupying Palestine have been abhorrent. “Israeli authorities methodically privilege Jewish Israelis and discriminate against Palestinians. Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land has long guided government policy. In pursuit of this goal, authorities have dispossessed, confined, forcibly separated, and subjugated Palestinians by virtue of their identity to varying degrees of intensity. In certain areas…these deprivations are so severe that they amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.” And if you think that’s just me spouting off my ignorant, biased opinion please note that those weren’t my words — those were the words written by the international Nobel-prize winning NGO Human Rights Watch in their report from last month titled “a threshold crossed.” If you are still clinging to the false belief that this is a complicated situation where “both sides” are at fault, I highly recommend you read the entire clear and utterly damning report.
What's happening in Palestine is not conflict, it's conquest

Once again, the imprisoned, besieged population of Gaza find themselves gripped by terror and death at the hands of Israel’s machines of war. The fact that what began as protests against the ethnic cleansing of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of illegally occupied East Jerusalem has ended up with the murder of, as it stands now, over 200 innocent Palestinians, including at least 52 children, in Gaza is unsurprising.
The Long, Complicated History Of Israel And Palestine

The current crisis in the Middle East is part of the long, complicated history of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. And the latest spasm of violence offers a new chance to look at that history, dating back to Israel’s founding in 1948. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with...