Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Past Bad Behavior on ‘The O.C.’

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Q92
Q92
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel Bilson apologized to her former The O.C. co-star and director Tate Donovan for her apparent past bad behavior. On Tuesday (May 25), Bilson and her Welcome to The O.C., B---hes podcast co-host Melinda Clarke caught up with Donovan. While chatting, Bilson admitted she may have been a little... difficult to deal with during her time on the hit 2000s show.

kqvt.com
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
556
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Melinda Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O C Co Star#Kids#Behavior#Hype Everyone#Scripts#Bilson Apologizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

How Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke ended up doing a podcast on The O.C. together

Bilson says she was recruited by Kast Media a year ago to do Welcome To The O.C., Bitches, and so she recruited Clarke to join her. "Hopefully, we’re entertaining enough," says Bilson. "For me, I’m basically watching the show for the first time because even if I saw every episode, I don’t remember them at all. I don’t remember storylines. It was a discovery for me." Bilson and Clarke note that there were a lot of scenes that wasn't there for. "When we started, in all honesty, we didn’t know exactly what the format was going to be, even if it’s called a rewatch podcast," says Clarke. As for recruiting O.C. alums, Bilson says she and creator Josh Schwartz are close, so he was easy to book for the first episode. "A lot of it was just sending a text to Kelly Rowan (Kirsten Cohen) or Peter Gallagher (Sandy Cohen) that says 'Hey, let’s chat,' or if we don’t have their phone numbers, we’ve DM’ed them," adds Clarke. "If we really don’t have any contact, we’ve gone through their representatives. We’re talking to writers, too, like Debra J. Fisher who was a staff writer for us at the time and now she’s showrunning Ginny & Georgia. She was a great guest. It was so lovely to reminisce with her, learn about her process, and see what she takes away from The O.C. ’til today as a successful showrunner. One of our editors and directors, Norman Buckley, he was so excited and he said he’s got a lot to share. It’s fun for us to reconnect with everyone. We are true fans, and ultimately that’s what’s being communicated to the listeners." ALSO: Bilson would love to interview Mischa Barton for their podcast.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The OC's Rachel Bilson addresses potential reboot

The OC actress Rachel Bilson has spoken out about the idea of a reboot for the teen drama, revealing that she would "be more than willing" to revisit the show. Speaking on IMDb's Movies That Changed My Life podcast, Bilson, who played socialite Summer Roberts, and her former The OC co-star Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, chatted to host Ian de Borja about their own brand new podcast, Welcome to The OC, Bitches.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Rachel Bilson and Tate Donovan Get Candid About His Comments About ‘The O.C.’ Cast Being ‘A–holes’

Summer Roberts and Jimmy Cooper’s reunion was filled with laughs — but Rachel Bilson wasn’t afraid to bring up Tate Donovan’s past comments about the cast of The O.C. “You went on to direct us on The O.C. … and I know some of us kids were little a–holes,” Bilson, 39, said on the Tuesday, May 25, episode of the “Welcome to the OC Bitches” podcast, which she cohosts with Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper. “And I hope I wasn’t as bad as it’s come off. I hope I wasn’t — because I really, you know, you get influenced, I’d say, by your surroundings.”
TV & VideosIn Style

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Opened Up About Mischa Barton’s Exit on The O.C.

My childhood was highly influenced by pop culture — partly because of an underlying passion for television and movies (that has obviously sustained and informed my career choices), but also … boredom? A fun Saturday in Hood River, Ore., consisted of a walk to the local Safeway to buy and subsequently eat a pint of Ben & Jerry's in the "food court" (read: three tables and a Starbucks). The closest mall was 60 miles away, the local movie theater never seemed to get the movies I actually wanted to see, and most of the shops in town were closed by 5 p.m.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Rachel Bilson 'willing' to take part in The O.C. reboot

Rachel Bilson insists she would be "more than willing" to take part in a reboot of 'The O.C.'. Rachel Bilson would be "more than willing" to take part in a reboot of 'The O.C.'. The 39-year-old actress - who starred in the TV show as Summer Roberts alongside the likes...
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Rachel Bilson says Mischa Barton's allegations of why Marissa was written off The O.C. are "completely false"

The O.C.’s been off-air for over a decade now, but the nostalgia for the amazingly chaotic teen drama is still strong. Mischa Barton recently did an interview with E! about the reason why Marissa was tragically killed off at the end of the third season. She claimed that the conversations about her leaving the show came “pretty early on,” and she tied Marissa’s death to co-star Rachel Bilson being added “in last minute after the first season” as a series regular. According to Barton, Bilson joining as a core cast member meant showrunner Josh Schwartz and the producers had to “even out everybody’s pay.” She also alleged that she was bullied by men on-set, though she never clarified if that was by Schwartz or her male co-stars.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Rachel Bilson calls Mischa Barton's recent O.C. comments about her "misinformation"

On their Welcome to The O.C., Bitches! podcast, Bilson and Melinda Clarke discussed Barton's recent E! News interview marking the 15th anniversary of Marissa Cooper's death. In the E! interview, Barton claimed Bilson was added to the cast at the “last minute,” which resulted in “evening out everybody’s pay — and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really sh*tty.” According to ET Canada, Bilson said of Barton's comments: “In one of her first comments she said that I was added last minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened. So it’s starting out that way, I was like, ‘Well, that’s misinformation. Where is she going with this and what is she trying to say?'” Meanwhile, Clarke responded to Barton feeling “not really feeling protected by my cast and crew," saying: “It kind of breaks my heart a little to know — we knew there was a lot of pressure on her — but if it was really that bad of an experience, that’s not right for any young person. But some of the comments were very perplexing to me, so I don’t know what the truth is about that. I do know that, yes, this was an enormous amount of pressure.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Q92

Christy Carlson Romano’s YouTube Channel Is a Nostalgic Disney Dream

Ever wonder what Ren Stevens would be doing with her life in the year 2021? Well, if you're Christy Carlson Romano, the answer is being a YouTube sensation!. That's right, the Disney Channel OG, who made a name for herself with Disney Channel classics like Kim Possible and Even Stevens, has become a full-blown YouTuber. And we must say, her channel is pretty much iconic.
MoviesPosted by
Q92

Emma Stone Responds to Rumors She’s in the New ‘Spider-Man’

The rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are getting a little out of hand. It started with old Spider-Man villains returning; like Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx. Then that expanded to the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Then there were rumors that various supporting characters would be back, too. At this point, I would not be surprised to read a report that Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben will return in No Way Home, rise from his grave as a zombie, and teach Peter Parker important lessons about how with great power comes great BRAAAAAAAINS.
TV SeriesPosted by
Q92

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is here. The popular CW show is returning to television screens this July, in a highly-anticipated reboot that features a whole new generation of Upper East Side private school students. This time around, the show will examine how new technology — particularly social media — impacts the teens as they discover they're being monitored by a mysterious presence, AKA Gossip Girl.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Q92

Kelly Osbourne Addresses ‘Stupid’ Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kelly Osbourne is hitting back at speculation she had plastic surgery after showing off a gorgeous new look on social media. The drama started when the star posted a chic photo on Sunday (May 23). "Suns out buns out," she captioned the photo, which featured her smoldering for the camera with her lavender locks pulled up into two taut top knots.
CelebritiesPosted by
Q92

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...