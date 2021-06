The deadly coronavirus pandemic has left the country devastated and has taken everyone’s life for a toss. The pandemic has also affected many businesses beyond repair. Anguished with the public’s lowered demand, dairy farmers in Kashmir dumped thousands of litres of milk in the drain. The farmers blamed the COVID-19 lockdown for their plight. In Pulwama district of the Valley, tormented farmers brought trucks loaded with milk cans to Industrial Estate Lassipora and threw them all in the drain. Pulwama is the highest milk-producing district in the Valley. Dairy farmers faced rejection at the dairy plants at the Industrial Estate. Dairy plants turned down the farmers owing to subdued demand for milk and milk products amid COVID lockdown. And later farmers also failed to find buyers.