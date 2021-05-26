Escaped tigers shot dead after killing keeper in China

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a man who was shot by his father during a dispute this week has died from his injuries. Deputies were called late Wednesday night after 55-year-old Russell and 29-year-old Cody Gonder got into a fight after drinking, with Cody drinking excessively. Russel was able to disarm his son and throw his weapon to the side, but Cody resumed the assault on his dad. At that point, Russell grabbed the gun and shot his son in the head. Cody was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition. The sheriff’s department has since been notified Cody Gonder succumbed to his injuries. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone that has information on the incident is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269)445-1560 or (800)462-9328.