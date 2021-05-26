Cancel
Animals

Escaped tigers shot dead after killing keeper in China

By Josh K. Elliott GlobalNews.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese authorities have gunned down a pair of tigers that killed their zookeeper and escaped early Tuesday, ending one of two big cat-related crises in the country. The tigers attacked their keeper during their morning feeding on Tuesday at a tourist attraction near Nanyang City in central Henan province, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reports. The tigers then escaped into the community while the keeper was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

