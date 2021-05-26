Scary Rip Current Rescue Earns Padre Island Surfer a Reward

If you’re fortunate to live in Costa Rica or Hawaii or some other extravagant surfer’s paradise, your watersports “season” is a literal Endless Summer. Wetsuits might be a luxury or completely unnecessary. If, however, you live somewhere with actual seasons, the warm weather does, in fact, end at some point each year. In that case, you’ll likely need at least two wetsuits — one for summer (or what you call summer) and a heavier full-body suit for the shoulder seasons. Whether you’re shopping for a “shorty” to keep warm while surfing in cooler waters or you need a legit full-body wetsuit for cold-water freediving exploration, we’ve got you covered. These are the best wetsuits for men to shop in 2021.