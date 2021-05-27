Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa's Greenwood district thrived for decades, then highways arrived

By Graham Lee Brewer
Carlos Moreno stood on the Archer Street bridge over U.S. Highway 75 in northeast Tulsa, pointing west as he squinted into the sun. Much like the wind on top of the bridge, the traffic underneath was loud, and there was no shade from the May heat. But it’s here, he said, where you can see what was taken.

“Unless you’re actually standing here, you don’t get a sense of the destruction,” said Moreno, an author and graphic designer who moved to Tulsa in the late '90s.

At the end of May, it will be a century since a white mob looted, burned, and murdered in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood, then known as the Black Wall Street, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more. With the anniversary just days away, many have focused on the violence. But that’s not the full story of Greenwood, nor its end.

You can read the full article on NBC News.

