The Hopkinton Police Department announced Sunday evening that it had located an elderly man who had not returned home from a walk earlier in the day. Edward O’Leary, who is 88 years old, was located at approximately 6:47 p.m. “in a swampy area of town off of Linden Street, by a canine unit,” the HPD stated in a press release. “The area was difficult to maneuver and both police and fire worked hard to extricate the party from the area. Once removed, the party was evaluated by Hopkinton paramedics and then transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.”