Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otsego County, NY

NYS Using College Scholarships As Dangling Carrot To Get Young People Vaccinated

By Leslie Ann
Posted by 
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I keep hearing about more and more incentives from health departments, municipalities, businesses, and state government to get more people motivated into getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As it stands, currently here in New York State, the COVID Vaccine Tracker reports (updated at 10am on 5/26), 52.5% of New York State residents 18 or older have completed at least one dose of the vaccine and 55.5% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

wdhifm.com
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
134
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Otsego County, NY
Health
Otsego County, NY
Government
County
Otsego County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Carrot#Room And Board#College Kids#Child Health#Population Health#Nys#Covid Vaccine Tracker#Ny State#Parents#Health Departments#Municipalities#Delaware County#Chenango County#Incentives#Businesses#New York State#Hearing#Governor Andrew Cuomo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Oneonta, NYPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

CNY COVID Update Plus Local Vaccine Clinics For 12 and Up

Looking at COVID-19 case numbers reported by The Otsego County Department of Health (5/31): it's looking like we're winning the war on the coronavirus. There were NO new confirmed cases yesterday with 1 person currently hospitalized with complications from the virus. There are currently only 22 known active cases in the county with a total of 63 COVID-19 related deaths. The Health Dept. has a COVID-19 dashboard with daily updates for the latest information.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

COVID Numbers Remain Low in CNY: Local Vaccine Clinics Increasing

Looking at COVID-19 case numbers reported by The Otsego County Department of Health (5/25): there were 3 new confirmed cases with 1 person currently hospitalized with complications from the virus. There are currently 27 known active cases in the county with a total of 63 COVID-19 related deaths. The Health Dept. has a COVID-19 dashboard with daily updates for the latest information.
Delaware County, NYPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

It’s Back! The Delaware County Fair is ON For 2021

Among the many family events we have all missed over the year of the pandemic were all of our county fairs. They were all cancelled due to safety precautions last year and they were missed. Not only by fair goers of all ages but also by the small communities which host these annual fairs. They provide much needed funds to support each town and villages non-profits, youth groups and community organizations.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Hartwick College Closes Campus Through Summer; Requiring Students VAX for Fall

Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY is taking a cautious approach at this point during the COVID-19 pandemic and has made a couple of related announcements. Firstly, according to college officials, the campus will remain closed through the summer to the public. That was first implemented late last summer to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Currently, all visitors to the Hartwick campus have to get approval before entering. To learn more about that call Campus Safety at (607) 431-4111 or visit Hartwick's COVID-19 information and resource webpage www.hartwick.edu/about-us/covidupdates.
Oneida County, NYWKTV

More Pfizer vaccination clinics set up for those 12 and older in Oneida, Otsego counties

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Four counties report 19 more virus cases

Otsego County reported six new COVID-19 cases Friday. According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 48 active cases in the county, with two people hospitalized. The daily testing positivity rate was 0.7% positive and the seven-day average was 1.1%. The county has recorded 4,421cases and 62...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preferred Mutual Insurance Names Scholarship Winners

Since 1992, The Preferred Mutual Foundation, the corporate-giving arm of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company (“Preferred Mutual”), has awarded academic scholarships to local high school seniors. The Preferred Mutual Foundation Scholarship is awarded to college-bound high school seniors that reside in Otsego, Delaware, or Chenango, New York counties and is evaluated...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Local counties still see stream of virus cases

New cases of COVID-19 continue to surface across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Otsego County reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday. According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 50 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized. The daily testing positivity rate was 0.3%,...
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Oneonta city school district holds vaccine clinic

A school based COVID-19 vaccination program for students is being established by the Oneonta city School District in partnership with the Otsego County Department of Health. Students ages 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccination at no cost. According to a survey organized by the Oneonta...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
CNY News

Otsego County Records 62nd COVID-19 Related Death

Things are chagrining fast in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Everyday we hear of new changes in the landscape. The latest being the relaxing of the mask-wearing mandates. Also people are dining inside restaurants at a greater capacity, outdoor live events are being posted all over the state and vaccines are literally covering the entire state.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Otsego County, NYPosted by
Mix 103.9

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Otsego County reports 62nd virus death

Otsego County reported its 62nd COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the four-county region's total to 201. The death was included in the daily report on the Otsego County Department of Health website, which also reported four new cases Wednesday. According to the site, there were 52 active cases and six people...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
Mix 103.9

Otsego County Foundation To Provide $200K in Grants

One of the most generous community grant programs in our county is now accepting applications. The Community Foundation of Otsego County is making available more than $200,000 to be awarded in grant monies. There are many foundations in our area that provide funds for groups and organizations and the Otsego County Community Foundation is a major one.