This is the absolute best time to be a mobile gamer. Not only are we getting more and more smartphones capable of powering through even the most demanding games, but we are also getting an increasingly larger number of fully-featured games for the platform. Of course, it helps that game streaming is on the rise and that mobile phones, which most of us have, are the perfect platform to enjoy them on. One great example are the phones coming from Nubia and their Red Magic lineup with their latest and greatest being the Red Magic 6 Pro.