10 Things To Expect After May’s Full Moon

The full moon viewed this evening from Eastern Area. The Super Flower Blood Moon, the only total lunar eclipse of 2021, is set to occur Wednesday (May 26), according to NASA. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 4:47 a.m. EDT (0847 GMT) Wednesday and end at 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT), with peak totality — the ‘blood moon’ stage — occurring at 7:16 a.m. EDT (1116 GMT). If it is daytime in the local viewing location, you will have to watch webcasts of the eclipse to see it at its best. During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s shadow falls across the moon’s face as our planet moves between the moon and the sun. In a total lunar eclipse, the moon gets completely covered by Earth’s shadow as the moon and sun line up on exact opposite sides of our planet. Source: www.space.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.