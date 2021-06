What is the collective word for a group of tourists? A flock? A mass? A wave? Whatever it is, we picture a large crowd of people, dominating all the major cities around the world. Usually equipped with technology galore (selfies or, even worse, a selfie stick), that dominates their journey exploring the main tourist attractions. Sometimes they will be part of an official tour, listening to translations as the key places visited are explained in great detail. Or they will bravely, perhaps recklessly, travel solo, with only Google Maps and a Lonely Planet book to hand.