Rocket girls lose heartbreaker in the district final

GENOA — Oak Harbor was well on its way to a third district championship in four seasons, but Wauseon’s bats woke up in the seventh inning and pushed across seven runs in the final frame as Indians defeated the Rockets, 13-9. Oak Harbor (22-8) trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth and took a 9-6 lead after scoring six runs, but the Rockets were unable to close it out as a key error in the seventh preceded a barrage of hits that lifted Wauseon to victory.