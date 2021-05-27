How Pareidolia Can Be Used For Creative Photography

Pareidolia can seem a strange word to some, but many would already be aware of it and know what it is. And for some, they would have the experience but not known or heard of this word before. Do you have experience of seeing faces and other objects in the things around you including household objects and outdoors in nature? Have you seen animals, dragons, other faces in clouds? If you have, then it is a perception of the things around us that do not exist in reality and it is to do with the mind. It is a psychological phenomenon that can also be linked to creativity!