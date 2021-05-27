Randolph County Indiana Historical and Genealogy Society undertakes Project

The Randolph County Indiana Historical and Genealogy Society has begun a project that ties in well with Memorial Day. The Museum and the Historical Society are attempting to fill in some of the gaps in burial records for the numerous cemeteries that have existed in Randolph County. Some cemeteries, such as Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester have excellent records of burials in the cemetery over the years. Others are somewhat sketchy as the quality of record keeping varied as caretakers have changed throughout the decades. In some cases little of the cemetery remains at all, and records may have been lost to time.