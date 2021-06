BEMIDJI, Minn. — For Cory Renbarger, center stage has always been second nature. Then things took a “stage left” turn. COVID-19 has been a threat to the performing arts industry as a whole, and has also dimmed the stage lights of in-person student productions. But, as they say, the show must go on. And in this case, it led the Bemidji State University music professor to reimagine what theatre could be.