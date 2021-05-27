Cancel
Lake County, CA

Second marijuana shop opens in Lake County

By Joe Judd
SFGate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN -- It's official: the village of Baldwin now has two retail storefronts for the purchase of recreational marijuana. On May 21, Fresh Water Cannabis Co. opened its doors to customers for the first time and has enjoyed has enjoyed a successful first week of business, according to associate Angela Rosema.

#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Recreational Cannabis#Medical Cannabis#Fresh Water Cannabis Co
