Boston Celtics: Magic Johnson expects Brooklyn Nets sweep
One of the greatest rivals in the history of the Boston Celtics is counting the team out in their first-round series in which they are currently down 0-2. Magic Johnson, the longtime Los Angeles Lakers legend that is perhaps best known for his head-to-head battles with Larry Bird and the Cs–as well as with the Michigan State Spartans against Bird’s Indiana State University in college in the 1979 NCAA Championship game–said he expects a sweep of the #7-seeded Cs.hardwoodhoudini.com