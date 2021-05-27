Cancel
NBA

Boston Celtics: Magic Johnson expects Brooklyn Nets sweep

By Andrew Hughes
Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest rivals in the history of the Boston Celtics is counting the team out in their first-round series in which they are currently down 0-2. Magic Johnson, the longtime Los Angeles Lakers legend that is perhaps best known for his head-to-head battles with Larry Bird and the Cs–as well as with the Michigan State Spartans against Bird’s Indiana State University in college in the 1979 NCAA Championship game–said he expects a sweep of the #7-seeded Cs.

