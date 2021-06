A court-ordered mental evaluation is continuing for a suspect in a Platte City murder case who has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect. Jacob McGinnis, 25, remains in the Platte County Jail. He is being transported to St. Joseph for the mental exam, which is being performed by the Missouri Department of Mental Health. A Platte County judge ordered the evaluation for McGinnis last month after McGinnis entered his plea. He is charged with the murder of Steven Sandoval, 32, of Platte City last September after raping Sandoval’s wife.