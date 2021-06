When people are told to stay six feet away from each other to avoid catching a potentially deadly virus, large assemblies are banned and millions of people suddenly start working from home instead of commuting, it’s not surprising that mass transit would become relatively unpopular. In fact, the U.S.’s major transit systems saw an 80% drop in ridership last April, triggering massive budget shortfalls, which in turn have triggered layoffs and service cuts. As the U.S. gradually emerges from the pandemic, what will the future be for transit in the U.S.? Ruth Steiner, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Florida, believes mass transit could be the answer to recover from the economic damages of the COVID-19 pandemic.