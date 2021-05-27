Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts: Projecting realistic season for Carson Wentz with current roster

By Jerry Trotta
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive personnel was talented enough to make a deep playoff run last season, they were severely limited by their quarterback play. While we have nothing against Philip Rivers, who really exceeded expectations after signing a one-year, $25 million deal, his compromised mobility and lack of arm strength prevented the Colts from expanding now-former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni’s playbook.

horseshoeheroes.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
276K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Final Season#The Eagles#The Indianapolis Colts#Indy#Colts Qb Carson Wentz#Aroundthenfl#Wr#Pro Bowl#Wentz Posts Stats#Game#Quarterback Rating#The League#Elite#Line#Completion Percentage#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Frank Reich Reveals Why He Pushed For Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts were willing to pay a pretty penny in draft capital to acquire QB Carson Wentz (and his albatross of a contract) from the Philadelphia Eagles. But Colts head coach Frank Reich has made it clear that he believes in Wentz and what he can do. In a recent interview, Reich said he’ll stick his neck out for anyone he believes in.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Former Cowboys DL visiting Indy could be part of Chris Ballard’s big plan

Indianapolis Colts fans have had a difficult time wrapping their minds around the general plan and approach to this offseason. Now that we’re a couple weeks removed from the NFL Draft, however, it appears general manager Chris Ballard’s master plan might be beginning to take shape. The way we see it, he’s trying to build the Colts into a team nobody wants to play against.
NFLStampede Blue

Analyzing Colts Biggest Threats in the AFC: Tennessee Titans

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the game, the Titans clearly have the best running back, and it is not even close. The Titans' success on offense relies solely on Derrick “King” Henry. Henry rushed for over 2,000 yards and added 17 scores, a year after putting up over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry is just overpowered; he can stiff-arm grown men like ragdolls, he is absurdly fast for his massive frame, and he can handle the hits without any sign of attrition, as he has over 700 touches over the past two seasons. He also seems to really like playing against Indy, as he had over 100 yards in both matchups last season and got 3 scores at Lucas Oil Stadium (against an injury-ravaged Colts’ defense, but still a mighty feat). Next to Henry is Ryan Tannehill, who has enjoyed a career resurgence with the Titans, and is now an incredibly effective quarterback who benefits a lot from the play-action throws opposing defenses allow while overcommitting to stop Henry. A.J Brown has also emerged as a true #1 receiver and will continue to lead the Titans’ receiving core.
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Colts WR Daurice Fountain signs with Chiefs

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per his agent. Fountain signed with the Chiefs after being one of five players to attend their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A fifth-round pick for the Colts in 2018, Fountain...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Wentz missed Monday's practice with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, per coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports. Reich described Wentz as "under the weather" and doesn't expect this illness to linger, as he hopes Wentz will be ready to practice again in 24 hours. Unless Wentz's absence stretches well beyond expectations, this illness should have little impact on his ability to build rapport with the Colts' receivers in camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles insider says call to trade Carson Wentz came from the top

According to Eagles insider Howard Eskin, Howie Roseman wasn’t the one to get the ball rolling in a Carson Wentz trade. The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia is long over, with Indianapolis Colts fans ready to see what the former first-round pick will be able to do while leading the team’s offense. For Eagles fans, they’re left wondering what could have been for Wentz.
NFLNBC Sports

Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: I stick my neck out for people I believe in

When the Colts acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles earlier this year, much was made of his relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philly before coming to Indianapolis and worked closely with the quarterback in that role. That work has left Reich with confidence that Wentz can bounce back from a dreadful 2020 season and lead the Colts to a winning season.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks open as 3-point underdogs for 2021 season opener at Colts

The NFL schedule release happened last week and while we won’t see the Seattle Seahawks in regular season action for another four months, bookies have set the opening lines already for Week 1. The Westgate Superbook has the Seahawks as 3-point road underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts training camp chances 'looking good' for return to Grand Park in Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing is final yet, but the Colts are hoping they’ll be holding training camp back at Westfield’s Grand Park this summer after being forced to spend last August at the team facility due to the NFL’s COVID-19 precautions. The Indianapolis franchise has plenty of reason to be optimistic.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Is Frank Reich’s coaching fate now tied to Carson Wentz?

When you consider that Philip Rivers’ retirement decision was viewed as a shock within the Indianapolis Colts organization, they did extremely well to acquire Carson Wentz for as little as they did less than two months after that bombshell announcement. Since then, it’s become abundantly clear that Frank Reich had...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts’ reported comp for Dayo Odeyingbo is best-case scenario

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Justin Tuck #91 of the New York Giants celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 21-17 during Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Entering the second-round of the 2021 Draft, the Indianapolis...
Indianapolis, INindycar.com

Colts QB Wentz To Give GMR Grand Prix Race Day Command

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be introduced to Indianapolis Motor Speedway fans Saturday and will deliver the command to start engines for a nationally televised NTT INDYCAR SERIES road race at the iconic motorsports facility. “We’re looking forward to hosting Carson on Race Day and can’t wait to...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts revise offseason workout schedule

The Indianapolis Colts decided to revise their offseason workout schedule, which will now end before the month of June arrives. Though the Colts were intended to have three OTA sessions in May and early June followed by mandatory minicamp in to end the offseason in the middle of June, the Colts will be on site for the next two weeks before breaking for summer.