Ideal for a picnic supper on the patio or beach, these sumptuous Tuna Nicoise Sandwiches begin with a hollowed out French baguette filled with some traditional Provencal salad ingredients. Toss green beans, cherry tomatoes, and olives in a vinaigrette dressing and spread them over half the loaf. Top with sliced hard-cooked eggs, and replace the other half of the bread to make one long loaf. Wrap it snugly in foil and refrigerate for a couple of hours or overnight. If you're setting out early for an excursion, cut the baguette into four lengths, wrap the pieces individually in foil, and keep them on ice packs in your cooler for up to four hours. It's a picnic to look forward to.