Governor Evers has approved a project to improve Highway 67 from Plymouth to Kiel, and work on the nearly 12-mile stretch is set to begin on May 24th. Most of the work involves resurfacing with asphalt north of Highway 23 which will have minimal impact on traffic. However, some concrete work will be needed including near the Highway 23 ramps, a new concrete overlay of the Mullet River Bridge and a large culvert at Muehl Springs. Those last two will require full closures in September, but most of the project will keep traffic flowing on open lanes.