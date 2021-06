School districts in greater Bridgeport and the Naugatuck Valley are preparing for the upcoming expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 12- to-15 year-olds. Similar to the plan laid out for those aged 16 and older in public schools across the state, many districts are either planning to offer vaccine clinics or are in talks about whether a youth-only clinic makes sense. In all cases, parents would have to sign consent forms for their child to be vaccinated and/or accompany their child.