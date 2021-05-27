Book conveys thrill of search for Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure

He was twenty-seven years old and his name was Jeffrey, Jeffrey slept in Mckinney under the bridge on 380/75. Jeffrey was cold and hungry during this cold winter day in January. A chance encounter with my daughter Deja led Jeffrey to admit that he hadnt eaten all day. She bought him dinner and asked Jeffrey what else she could do to help him. Shivering he said, if I had a skateboard I could get to Plano to the cold weather shelter or get to Highway 5 in time for breakfast for he had heard that another nonprofit fed the homeless each morning near the Uhaul location. My daughter didnt have a skateboard but she called me and explained Jeffrey's situation. The facebook page "Stronger Together" was full of helpful information and I was told about ReCycles McKinney, a nonprofit whose ministry is to repair, rebuild and give away bikes locally here in Collin County. I contacted them and within 48 hours they had prepared a bike for Jeffrey! We had no idea where Jeffrey was as he had no phone, no car, no home, so we drove around for an hour until we finally saw Jeffrey near the Racetrack on 380. We lit up with excitement as we opened our trunk and pulled out Jeffrey's bike. I coudnt tell who was happier, us for seeing how happy he was or him for receiving the bike! Jeffrey could be seen weeks later riding his bike in McKinney and each time we saw him, he waved and said HI. This is a true story and knowing that I had children Jeffrey's age and asked myself, if my child for any reason ended up under the bridge sleeping on the concrete how would I want others to treat them? It's this scenario and many others like it that pushes L.I.F.T. R&R into showing love through action. Helping those that for whatever reason at that moment are struggling to help themselves. This is a primary focal point of our Annual Event called "Another Man's Treasure". Our Annual Day of Ensuring we have direct impact for those in need. It happens each year on Make a Difference Day right here in Mckinney.