NFL

Who should be the Broncos' QB1?

By Mile High Report
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVic Fangio is in no hurry to declare a favorite for the Broncos’ starting quarterback. After OTAs on Monday he said it’s too soon to judge before 11 on 11s start. The news occurred amidst the swirl of reports about Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson skipping their team’s OTAs. There’s been rampant speculation both wish to be traded and reports linking both to the Broncos, which means Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater could turn into Aaron Rodgers and Lock or even Deshaun Watson and Bridgewater.

NFLsemoball.com

Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLYardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLspotoncolorado.com

Broncos waive 2nd veteran who got hurt training on his own

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. A person with knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press that Hamilton sustained a serious... ★...
NFLdenverfan.com

Melvin Gordon weighs in on the Broncos quarterback situation

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon joined Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room podcast and touched on the Broncos quarterback situation. During the podcast Gordon was asked by Robinson what was going through his mind when rumors began that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could potentially be traded to Denver, and he didn’t hold back.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Titans

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon would like to see Drew Lock play with more confidence going forward and believes the quarterback has the talent to be successful. “I just want to see Drew be more confident,” Gordon said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “I feel like he got the swagger to do what he needs to do. I feel like he got the talent to do what he needs to do. He’s just got to have that confidence in himself. I think right now he’s stuck with trying to, instead of just proving it to himself, he might be stuck trying to prove it to the fans and to the coaches and to all these coaches that, hey, I’m the guy. He’s been battling. It’s just like he hears the noise. We all like to say we’re ignoring it, but we hear it, we hear it. And he hears it. I think he’s just got to get over that, man. He got the swagger, he got the confidence, fearless out there, he’s not afraid to chance it and give a guy an opportunity.”
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu & OT Cody Conway

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Both players tried out for Denver at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.
NFLUSA Today

Vic Fangio comments on Broncos' right tackle situation

After tearing his Achilles earlier this month, right tackle Ja’Wuan James was released by the Denver Broncos last Friday. Denver did not select any offensive tackles in the draft, so they were obviously counting on James to start in 2021 before his injury. Now that James is off the roster, the Broncos will hold a competition to replace him.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLdenverfan.com

Should the Broncos follow the recent NFL trend at the tight end position?

The Denver Broncos have a fine starting tight end in Noah Fant. In fact, the 2019 first-round pick is one of the best young tight ends in the game today. Behind Fant, however, the depth chart is a little thin. The team was a trendsetter years ago when they plucked a basketball player (Julius Thomas) to play the tight end position and now there’s a new trend the Broncos could be at the forefront of.
NFL9News

More than 70 Broncos players show up Monday for start of Phase II offseason program

DENVER — The boycott has developed some serious cracks. At least 71 Broncos – some put the estimate at more than 75 – showed up for the first day of the NFL’s Phase II offseason program. That’s well up from 20 or so players who attended the four-week Phase I conditioning program. The Broncos have 90 players on their offseason roster.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos sign two players following tryouts

The Denver Broncos held tryouts for a number of players recently, and two of those players have been signed to the roster. Quarterback Case Cookus out of Northwestern and defensive end Pita Taumoepenu out of Utah will get a chance to add their abilities to the team during training camp.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLWILX-TV

Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team. Kleine spent the last nine seasons working with Broncos first-year GM George Paton with the Minnesota Vikings. Kleine most recently served as the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scout from 2019 to 2020.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Broncos set up for success with one of NFL’s easiest schedules in 2021

Great news, Denver Broncos fans. According to Benjamin Allbright, the NFL is planning on making their stadiums full capacity in 2021! That means, more fun with your friends, more real crowd noise and the likelihood that Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is rocking this fall. Nature is healing. That...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Best and worst strength of schedule in 2021

Last week, I highlighted some of the biggest winners and losers from the NFL schedule release. At that time, PFF’s strength of schedule tool had not been fully updated, so I was relying more on my research and knowledge of matchups heading into 2021. PFF’s version of strength of schedule...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Denver Broncos announced a ground-breaking addition to general manager George Paton’s front office staff on Monday afternoon. The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. In the role, she’ll be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments, according to an official team release.