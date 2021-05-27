Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Best Life: Spinal simulator treats depression

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
wmcactionnews5.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As many as 30 percent of Americans who have major depression may try medication after medication, and not find anything that works. Scientists are now studying a new method that could help relieve symptoms. Seven percent of all American...

www.wmcactionnews5.com
