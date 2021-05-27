PS5 Standard Edition Breaks Even Next Month; Horizon Zero Dawn PC Registered 250% ROI to Date

Have you been hoping The Falconeer would eventually launch on PS5 and PS4? Are you looking forward to checking it out? Share your thoughts in the comments below. But with The Falconeer now soon to be available on all major consoles, what does Tomas Sala plan to do next? Besides taking a “good long sleep”, he’s leaving the door open to a sequel. “The Falconeer doesn’t have a real hero narrative or even a single protagonist, it’s all about the world and the people as a whole, rather than an individual. In a future game, I might dive into a more personal narrative. It seems from the feedback I get, people really fall for the worldbuilding, the environment and the core themes of the Falconeer. So, I’m fairly confident I’ll return to the Ursee eventually, it would be a shame to just leave it.” Source.