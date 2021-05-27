Cancel
PS5 Standard Edition Breaks Even Next Month; Horizon Zero Dawn PC Registered 250% ROI to Date

By Alessio Palumbo
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony's yearly Investor Relations Day continued with a detailed presentation of the Game & Network Services Segment, where we learned that the PS5 Standard Edition is due to break even next month. Interestingly, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan also noted that the importance of console revenue in the company's business model has massively reduced over the past few years. Whereas it accounted for almost half of the revenue at the beginning of the PlayStation 4 generation, in fiscal year 2020 it shrunk to a mere fifth of the total, with software, services, and peripherals accounting for the remaining 80%.

wccftech.com
