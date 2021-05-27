Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Where Are They Now: Earl Christy

By Jim Gehman
newyorkjets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl Christy was a sophomore at Maryland State, now known as the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, when he contemplated trying out for the football team. "I never put on a football uniform until I went to college. I never played Pop Warner or high school. Nothing. Some of the players saw me talking to the coach, Skip McCain, who's in the (College Football) Hall of Fame. 'Have you ever played any ball before?' 'No, sir.' And I recall seeing the players, some big linemen, laughing. 'Oh, man. We've got some new meat that we're going to get,'" Christy laughed.

www.newyorkjets.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pop Warner
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Earl Christy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Emerson College#Assistant Coach#Shea Stadium#Backs Coach#The New York Jets#Another Hall Of Fame#Super Bowls#Afl#An Earl Christy Fan Club#Harlem Wizards#Nfl Championships#Fame Coach#Super Bowl Iii#Running Backs#Hudson#Illinois School District#Football Team#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Maryland Statefootballscoop.com

How Mike Locksley is turning tragedy into purpose at Maryland

Mike Locksley is at the helm of Maryland’s latest attempt to reboot its football program, but he’s got a much more impressive mission on his hands. The Maryland head coach is determined to bring mental health to the mainstream in college football. His mission was born out of tragedy. The...
Maryland StateWCAX

UVM falls to Maryland in NCAA Tournament debut

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team suffered a tough defeat in their NCAA Tournament debut, falling 17-11 to #3 Maryland Sunday afternoon at Maryland Stadium. With the loss, the Cats complete their season at 9-5. Vermont hung around in the early going, but they didn’t really have an answer for Jared Bernhardt, younger bother of UVM assistant Jake Bernhardt. He had six goals on the day, many of them coming during a 5-0 Maryland run that turned this one from a nailbiter into a runaway.