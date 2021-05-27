Where Are They Now: Earl Christy

Earl Christy was a sophomore at Maryland State, now known as the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, when he contemplated trying out for the football team. "I never put on a football uniform until I went to college. I never played Pop Warner or high school. Nothing. Some of the players saw me talking to the coach, Skip McCain, who's in the (College Football) Hall of Fame. 'Have you ever played any ball before?' 'No, sir.' And I recall seeing the players, some big linemen, laughing. 'Oh, man. We've got some new meat that we're going to get,'" Christy laughed.