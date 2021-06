STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Have you been missing those free samples to snack on while shopping at Costco in New Springville?. After the samplings had been put on hold at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in recent months were prepackaged, Costco announced on last week’s earnings call that the wholesale retailer is planning to bring back its free samples in full, and will also reopen food courts in its stores.