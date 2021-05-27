Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Gunman and Victims Identified in San Jose Shooting

By Elliot Hannon
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia law enforcement officials are still piecing together clues in search of a motive for the mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose on Wednesday morning that left nine dead, including the gunman.* Police were notified of shots being fired at 6:34 a.m. local time at the public transit service that operates bus and light rail in the region and have identified 57-year-old VTA employee Samuel James Cassidy as the shooter. Cassidy, who worked in maintenance and had been employed by the VTA for more than a decade, showed up at work Wednesday morning as the midnight shift and dayshift employees overlapped and shot and killed eight people in the maintenance yard of the rail yard before shooting himself.

slate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The Gunman#Joseph#Vta#San Jose Shooting#Police#Bus#Surveillance Video#Co Workers#Southern California#California Law#Search#Bombs#Public Transit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
Cupertino, CAMercury News

Cupertino: One dead, one injured in late-night crash with suspected drunk driver

CUPERTINO — One woman was killed and a man was hospitalized with major injuries after a suspected drunken driver smashed into their car Saturday night, authorities said. The crash was first reported just after 11 p.m. on northbound Interstate Highway 280 south of Wolfe Road and forced authorities to close an off-ramp for about four hours, California Highway Patrol officers said. The CHP said officers found two cars had veered off the road, with one of them running into a tree.
Morgan Hill, CAMorgan Hill Times

Police: DUI stop leads to arrest on guns, drugs charges

A traffic stop and arrest in Morgan Hill led officers to a storage unit full of illegal drugs and firearms, according to police. About 9am May 6, Morgan Hill Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver near the intersection of Monterey Road and Jarvis Drive, according to a press release from MHPD. During the investigation, the officer placed the driver into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
WOWT

License plate readers help track Bellevue dad in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader halfway across the country helped lead investigators to the father of two children who were found dead in a Bellevue home on Sunday. Detectives got a hit of his blue Mazada going by a license plate reader in Reno, Nev. Adam Price’s...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose community briefs for the week of May 21

Santa Clara County officials have begun pushing residents to prepare for the impending wildfire season in Northern California. In recent years, wildfires have threatened the state earlier than usual, with dry weather, heavy winds and utility equipment failures fueling the danger. The county participates in the nationwide “Ready, Set, Go”...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CAsanjoseinside.com

Three Arrested for Robberies at San Jose Jewelry Stores

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with armed robberies at jewelry stores in San Jose, police said. At 2:46pm on March 17, two masked and armed men entered Variedades Franco, a store on South Capitol Avenue. One man struck an employee with a black handgun while their partner plundered the store and stole a purse with cash and checks.