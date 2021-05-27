Gunman and Victims Identified in San Jose Shooting

California law enforcement officials are still piecing together clues in search of a motive for the mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose on Wednesday morning that left nine dead, including the gunman.* Police were notified of shots being fired at 6:34 a.m. local time at the public transit service that operates bus and light rail in the region and have identified 57-year-old VTA employee Samuel James Cassidy as the shooter. Cassidy, who worked in maintenance and had been employed by the VTA for more than a decade, showed up at work Wednesday morning as the midnight shift and dayshift employees overlapped and shot and killed eight people in the maintenance yard of the rail yard before shooting himself.