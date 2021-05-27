Cancel
Jets’ Alex Lewis agrees to pay cut, will hit free agency in 2022

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets guard Alex Lewis has agreed to take less money this year, with hopes that he can make it up next year. Lewis agreed to reduce his base salary from $5.8 million to $3 million for the 2021 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The deal will eliminate the 2022 season from Lewis’s contract, so he’ll hit unrestricted free agency in March and have the chance to shop himself to the highest bidder, with a higher salary cap than the NFL has this year.

