Matt LaFleur shares the regrettable play calling moment he remembers most, and it's not the one you'd expect

Everything was going so well for Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers and the 2020 Green Bay Packers. Rodgers had just recorded one of the best statistical seasons that the league has ever seen — at age 36/37, no less — and he and LaFleur had led the franchise to a 13-3 campaign for the second consecutive year. To start the playoffs, Green Bay rolled over the Los Angeles Rams, who boasted the No. 1 defense in football, and became only the second team all season to put up more than 30 points against Sean McVay's squad. And though the NFC Championship Game between Green Bay and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't exactly start as the Packers had planned, seeing as they trailed 28-10 early in the third quarter, they scored 13 unanswered points later in that period to make it a game once again.