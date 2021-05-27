Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Bon Wier. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 31.9 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 32.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.9 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding will occur. Low-lying roads and a few homes have some flooding between Bon Wier and Merryville. Camp houses along the river in Southwest Vernon Parish begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Bon Wier 30.0 31.9 Mon 1 pm CDT 32.7 32.8 32.2