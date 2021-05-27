Cancel
Jasper County, TX

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 07:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides, Beauregard, Allen and Evangeline Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CDT Monday was 18.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Water enters buildings adjacent to gauge. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Evadale 17.0 18.1 Mon 2 pm CDT 18.2 18.3 19.0
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Newton County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Bon Wier. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 31.9 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 32.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.9 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding will occur. Low-lying roads and a few homes have some flooding between Bon Wier and Merryville. Camp houses along the river in Southwest Vernon Parish begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Bon Wier 30.0 31.9 Mon 1 pm CDT 32.7 32.8 32.2
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Newton County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:09:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Newton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTY At 546 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Deweyville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Newton County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN
Newton County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Newton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTY At 546 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Deweyville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Newton County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Town Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jasper, Town Bluff and Harrisburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH