Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until late Friday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 4.4 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 17.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 16.1 13.7 9.7