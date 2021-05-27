Cancel
Allen Parish, LA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 07:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides, Beauregard, Allen and Evangeline Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, If gage reading at Kinder reaches 18 feet, flooding begins to cut off some of the roads around Topsy in Northwest Jefferson Davis Parish. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 17.1 Mon 9 am CDT 16.5 16.1 16.1
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ragley around 935 AM CDT. Reeves around 945 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 16.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur with several access roads to the river flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 16.3 Mon 1 pm CDT 15.3 14.9 14.6
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Beauregard Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 658 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lunita, or 7 miles southwest of De Quincy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include De Quincy, Lunita and Buhler. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 903 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reeves and Ragley.
Beauregard Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 658 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lunita, or 7 miles southwest of De Quincy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include De Quincy, Lunita and Buhler. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Beauregard Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN JASPER AND NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES AND NORTH CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND VERNON PARISHES At 1100 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Numerous roads are flooded and closed across the area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include De Ridder, Jasper, Leesville, Newton, Rosepine, Anacoco, Toledo Bend Dam, Burkeville, Fort Polk, Slagle, New Llano, Hornbeck, Browndell, Burr Ferry, Stringtown, Junction, Mayflower, Farrsville, Jamestown and Harrisburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Vernon Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 845 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fort Polk, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Fort Polk around 855 AM CDT. Cravens around 910 AM CDT. Fullerton around 915 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND SOUTHWESTERN ALLEN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until late Friday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 4.4 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 17.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 16.1 13.7 9.7
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Town Bluff Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * From Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. * At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening to a crest of 22.0 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Minor agricultural flood damage will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 19.7 Thu 10 am CD 21.0 21.9 21.8
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Allen; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 840 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fenton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinder, Oberlin, Elton, Fenton, Leblanc and Harmony. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Vernon Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Vernon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL VERNON PARISH UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 650 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kurthwood, or 10 miles north of Slagle, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hutton and Kurthwood.
Avoyelles Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Central Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 447 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Lecompte, or 9 miles south of Alexandria, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Marksville, Moreauville, Bordelonville, Effie, Cottonport, Mansura, Lecompte, Hessmer, Plaucheville, Echo, Brouillette, Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge, Poland, Centerpoint, Ruby, Woodworth and Hamburg. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 67 and 81. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Evangeline Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Evangeline; St. Landry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EVANGELINE AND CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES At 701 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Indian Lake to Prairie Ronde, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Palmetto, Port Barre, Washington, Prairie Ronde, Grand Prairie and Lebeau. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Deridder, LAKPLC TV

Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for residents located between 7563 and 8033 US Highway 171 in the DeRidder area. For questions, call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.