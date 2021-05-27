Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 07:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides, Beauregard, Allen and Evangeline Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov