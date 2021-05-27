2021 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Suns odds, line, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 99-66 roll
The Phoenix Suns hit the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening in Game 3 of a first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series. Phoenix will look to bounce back after a narrow Game 2 loss at home. Los Angeles will aim to keep the momentum going as the Lakers return home with the series knotted at 1-1. The Suns were one of the best road teams in the NBA this season, winning 24 of their 36 games away from home.www.cbssports.com