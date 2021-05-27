Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Russia's Ozon wants to achieve $34 billion in transaction volumes by 2026

By Alexander Marrow
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEcZa_0aDCLOhj00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ozon wants to achieve online transaction volumes of around $34 billion in five years and a third of Russia’s rapidly expanding e-commerce market, its chief operating officer told Reuters.

One of Russia’s largest e-commerce players, Ozon last week reported a sixth consecutive quarter of triple-digit gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth and upped its GMV growth target for 2021 to 100% from 90%.

A $1 billion Nasdaq debut last year has allowed Ozon to become slightly more aggressive in some segments, such as IT development and logistics infrastructure, where it sees no risk of over-investment, its COO Daniil Fedorov said.

“We believe that over the next five years we will be able to take a share of at least a third of the e-commerce market and for GMV to grow to 2.5 trillion roubles ($34.03 billion) a year,” Fedorov said.

“We are prepared to be loss-making, we are prepared to invest, but we are not prepared to be inefficient.”

While Ozon trails Wildberries in terms of market share, it is growing slightly faster.

Its smaller but quickly expanding competitors domestically include AliExpress Russia, a joint venture with China’s Alibaba and Russian partners, and the e-commerce arms of lender Sberbank and internet giant Yandex.

Ozon on Wednesday completed its acquisition of Oney Bank, expanding its financial service operations, and has now issued more than 800,000 Ozon Cards, debit cards that give users cashback and other offers.

The company is also growing its advertising business and developing video streaming and review services.

Ozon plans to launch in Belarus this year as part of an expansion drive that could extend further into the former Soviet Union, a region Fedorov said it would be unwise to ignore.

“There are no specific plans for other countries yet, but we should enter the majority of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries on the five-year horizon,” he said.

With low penetration in Russia’s e-commerce market, Fedorov said Ozon’s main focus for now is at home, looking to expand its presence in far-flung regions like Siberia and Khabarovsk.

($1 = 73.4730 roubles)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Market Development#Market Share#Gmv#Wildberries#Russian#Sberbank#Yandex#Oney Bank#Ozon Cards#Cis#E Commerce Market#Moscow#Aliexpress Russia#Logistics#Infrastructure#Venture#Over Investment#Soviet Union#Ozon Wants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Ozon to launch in Kazakhstan this year - CEO

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon will launch its service in Kazakhstan this year, Chief Executive Alexander Shulgin said at an e-commerce forum on Tuesday. Ozon wants to achieve online transaction volumes of around $34 billion in five years and a third of Russia’s rapidly expanding e-commerce...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

(United States European Union and China) Loop Filters Market Research on (United States European Union and China) Loop Filters Market 2019 and Analysis to 2025

The “(United States European Union and China) Loop Filters Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency. (United States European Union and China) Loop...
Businessnysenasdaqlive.com

(United States European Union and China) Jackup Rigs Market Reflecting a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global (United States European Union and China) Jackup Rigs market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global (United States European Union and China) Jackup Rigs market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the (United States European Union and China) Jackup Rigs market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global (United States European Union and China) Jackup Rigs market.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Counter inflation with rate hike, Bavarian minister urges ECB

Higher inflation is compounding the plight of savers and the European Central Bank should respond by raising its interest rates from 0%, Bavaria's finance minister, Albert Fueracker, told daily Bild in comments published on Wednesday. Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated in May, advancing further above the ECB's target of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new...
Industrycollegebaseballcentral.com

COVID-19 Impact On L-Lysine Hydrochloride Market 2021 To 2026 Industry Growth | CJ, Ajinomoto, ADM, Evonik, Global Bio-chem Technology, CJ (China), EPPEN Biotech

The research report with title Global L-Lysine Hydrochloride Market Research Report 2020 announced by Pixion Market Research proposes an analysis of the L-Lysine Hydrochloride Industry comprising of significant information related to different product definitions, market classifications, geographical presence, and players in the industry chain structure. The report answers various questions related current market and forecasts and is crucial from the perspective of global economy as well. The study covers various indicators like key market drivers, growth trends, competitive environment to offer authentic quantitative and qualitative analysis for the L-Lysine Hydrochloride Market.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

China’s manufacturing holds steady, rebound leveling off

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing held steady in May, a survey showed Monday, adding to signs a post-pandemic rebound is leveling off. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by an industry group and the national statistics agency stood at 51 on a 50-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was little-changed from April’s 51.1.
Marketsomahanews.net

Russia's foreign exchange reserves reach record $600 billion

Russia's gold and foreign currency holdings hit a record high of $600.9 billion after a gain of more than 1% week-over-week, according to data published by the country's central bank. "Foreign exchange reserves rose by $7 billion, or 1.2%, over a week through May 21, and totaled $600.9 billion," the...
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Straight Life Insurance Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Straight Life Insurance Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Straight Life Insurance Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Straight Life Insurance businesses are struggling...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

EU to step up digital push with digital identity wallet

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission will on Thursday announce plans for a digital identity wallet to allow Europeans to access public and private services, prompted in part by the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen a massive surge in online services. The move also seeks to counter the...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Rally On Strong Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks rallied on Tuesday to reach record highs as investors digest the latest set of factory activity and inflation data. Euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in May despite supple bottlenecks, a survey showed. IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia

Brazil’s JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) told the U.S. government that a ransomware attack on the company that has disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, the White House said on Tuesday. JBS is the world’s largest meatpacker and the cyberattack caused...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end at over three-week high on robust exports data

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rallied for a third straight session on Tuesday, as investors lapped up stellar exports data and factory activity, implying stronger growth for Asia’s fourth-largest economy. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. **...