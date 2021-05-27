Cancel
Disney dazzles with the origin story of Cruella de Vil

Milford Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw the Disney cartoon “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” when I was 10. I do not remember it. Many years later, between 1996 and 2000, I saw Disney’s live-action remake, and its sequel, “101 Dalmatians” and “102 Dalmatians.” I do remember those, and I recall referring to them as pretty good but far from great. “Cruella,” which is both a prequel and an origin tale – of villainous Cruella de Vil, who desired a coat made of Dalmatian puppies – is great.

www.milforddailynews.com
