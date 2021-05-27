Cancel
Traffic

Do You Warn Other Drivers When You See A Police Officer?

By CJ McIntyre
KICKS 105.5
KICKS 105.5
 23 days ago
Some drivers do the quick flash of the headlights to warn others, do you?. If you spend anytime driving on any of the highways across the Hudson Valley, at one time or another you may have noticed another driver going the opposite way of you flashing their headlights at you. If you have no idea why someone would do that while driving, its their way of warning you and others like you that there is a police officer checking speed coming up on your side of the road.

KICKS 105.5

KICKS 105.5

Brookfield, CT
KICKS 105.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

