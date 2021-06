They are good at caring for their animals and their land, but even some farmers admit they are not so good at making sure they are okay. Webinars and pocket guides are just some of the ways UW-Extension is reaching out to farmers to make sure farm families take care of themselves mentally and emotionally as well as physically. The Wisconsin State Farmer reported last year that farmers were among the most likely to kill themselves compared to other occupations. Falling commodity prices, growing farm debt, and the everyday pressures of farming are to blame for the jump which inspired similar stress and mental health awareness efforts for farmers nationwide.