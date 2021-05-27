Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laporte County, IN

Memorial Day weekend gas prices projected to be highest since 2014 as travel resumes

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople have been cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic and are expected to travel more this summer as vaccinations increase, more places open back up and restrictions are lifted. But travelers will have to pay a premium at the pump. Both AAA and GasBuddy.com are projecting gas prices will be...

www.nwitimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Porter County, IN
State
Illinois State
County
Lake County, IN
State
Wisconsin State
County
Laporte County, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Labor Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Gas Prices#Home Prices#Time Travel#Travel Destinations#Aaa#Communications Erika Dahl#Usssa Memorial Madness#Americans#The Colonial Pipeline#Gasbuddy Com#Memorial Day Travelers#Travel Demand#Gallon Increase#Gasoline Demand Rise#Northwest Indiana#Southeast Wisconsin#Leisure Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Travel
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Lake County, INNWI.com

3 more die from COVID-19 in Region

The three fatalities included one each in Jasper, Lake and LaPorte counties. The three were among nine more reported across Indiana. A total of 13,063 people have died from the respiratory disease. New deaths were reported between Feb. 14 and Thursday. All data was provisional and subject to change as...
Lake County, INmuskyhunter.com

Webster Lake, Indiana muskies with Chae Dolson and 2 Everything Outdoors

The “Breakdown lake” in the April/May issue is Webster Lake, IN here is a cool Youtube video with Chae Dolson who provided us with a lot of information. I was lucky enough to fish with Webster Lake Guide Service for day in early October. Five muskies boated with the biggest being 39 inches. Thanks Chae and Joe for a fun day on the water! If you want to catch your own trophy musky in Northern Indiana, give Chae Dolsen or Joe Leppert a call. 260-385-0623 Openings still available before freeze up!!!
Lake County, INNWI.com

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded across the Region's five-county area, updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials showed. Five people across Indiana died from the respiratory disease in the latest 24-hour reporting period, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Friday. All...
Porter County, INNWI.com

5 more people in NWI lost to COVID-19, updated data show

Another five residents of Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, data updated Wednesday showed. New deaths included four in Lake County and one in Jasper County, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department. A total of 10 new deaths...
Lake County, INEvening Star

Parasite detected in wild swans in Lake County

WOLF LAKE — Wildlife officials have confirmed the presence of a parasitic flatworm in wild swans from Wolf Lake. Diagnostic testing was conducted at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced in a news release. Mute swans examined by...
Indiana StateNWI.com

New Lake County COVID death only one reported across Indiana Monday

Another Lake County resident was reported dead from COVID-19 Monday, marking the only death added across the state during a 24-hour reporting period. To date, a total of 13,004 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease. New deaths were reported between March 16 and Sunday. All data was provisional and...
Porter County, INChicago Tribune

Porter County, Valparaiso plan return to 2019 with annual fair, other events: ‘As of now, it’s full steam ahead’

The two largest warm weather events in Porter County are coming back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a one-year hiatus. The Porter County Fair returns from July 22-31, and Valparaiso’s Popcorn Festival, which draws tens of thousands of people downtown, is scheduled for Sept. 11. The theme for the 43rd festival is “Lift Up Valpo.”
Jasper County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois Eastern La Salle County in north central Illinois Southern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Northern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Will County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana Northwestern Newton County in northwestern Indiana Porter County in northwestern Indiana * Until 345 PM CDT Sunday. * At 928 AM CDT, Doppler Radar indicated persistent heavy rain over portions of northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana continuing. The rain is expected to persist through late morning. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fell since Saturday evening across a large portion of this area, including the far southern Chicago metro. Stream gauges indicate several creeks, ditches, and smaller rivers have rose quickly and some may top bankfull stage. In addition, minor flooding of some low lying roads may occur. Some locations that will experience flooding include South Chicago suburbs, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Streator, Morris, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak Forest, Crown Point and Harvey.
Lake County, INNWI.com

3 more die from COVID-19 in NWI; state surpasses 13,000 deaths

Three more Region residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials. The three new deaths included two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, the the Indiana State Department of Health said. The deaths were a part of 12 more recorded across Indiana. A...
East Chicago, INPosted by
NBC Chicago

‘My Goal is to Find My Boy:' Family Continues Search for Missing Lake Michigan Boater

A father’s search for his missing son continued Saturday, as authorities continued to look for a man whose boat capsized near the East Chicago marina earlier this month. Kelvin Soto Crespo, 20, was one of four occupants on a boat that capsized in Lake Michigan on May 1 near the East Chicago Marina in Indiana. When officers arrived on the scene, they located three of the occupants, who were able to put on life jackets.
Lake County, INNWI.com

NWI property taxes due Monday

The Lake, Porter and LaPorte county treasurers remind Northwest Indiana residents they have until Monday to pay the first installment of their property taxes. Payments are due from property owners who don’t have taxes withheld from mortgage payments to financial institutions. The Porter County Treasurer's office, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite...
Porter County, INNWI.com

3 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Three more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Tuesday across Northwest Indiana, updated data showed. Local deaths included two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department. An additional 12 deaths were...