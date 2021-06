Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday night to perform their Marfa Tapes track “In His Arms.”. The trio gave the simple, sweet song an appropriate set-up, playing guitar and singing in front of a wood-beam backdrop surrounded by Edison bulbs. “Is he playing in some house band in Dallas?/Is he breaking horses in San Antone?” Lambert sang. “Is he all alone in the neon light?/I wish I was in his arms tonight.”