Alloy Therapeutics, Pyxis Oncology launch joint immunology venture

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("AnHeart"), a clinical stage oncology company focused on underserved patients in global markets, today jointly announce an exclusive license agreement for the co-development and commercialization of AnHeart's lead drug candidate, taletrectinib – a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to effectively target ROS1 and NTRK - in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.