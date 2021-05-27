Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Alloy Therapeutics, Pyxis Oncology launch joint immunology venture

By Rowan Walrath
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyma Therapeutics is a collaboration between Pyxis Oncology and Alloy Therapeutics. While it has the potential to spin out into a standalone company later on, right now, Kyma is structured such that its founding companies keep its assets in-house.

www.bizjournals.com
MarketsCoinDesk

Master Ventures Launches $30M Polkadot Fund

Asia-based private venture capital firm Master Ventures launched a $30 million fund for crypto projects aiming for a parachain slot on Polkadot. The Master Ventures Polkadot VC Fund is the first of its kind and will invest in the most promising projects on Polkadot and its canary network Kusama, according to an announcement Wednesday.
Businessfinextra.com

Pecunpay launches Fintank innovation centre for venture building

The Spanish fintech Pecunpay, trademark of the E-money institution Pecunia Cards EDE, which is specialized in innovative payment solutions and E-money processing, has just launched FINTANK, the innovation center for digital payment methods. FINTANK is the fintech builder of Pecunpay, a laboratory for innovation in payment methods and neobanks. It...
Durham, NCbirminghamnews.net

GeneCentric Therapeutics Announces Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Ongoing Collaboration with Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd and their Lisavanbulin Clinical Program in Glioblastoma Will Be Highlighted at ASCO. DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / GeneCentric Therapeutics, a company making precision medicine more precise, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, being held virtually June 4th through 8th. The presentations will focus on the ongoing collaborations with Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd and their Lisavanbulin Phase 2 clinical program in glioblastoma. Lisavanbulin is a prodrug of the lipophilic small molecule BAL27862, a novel tumor checkpoint controller that promotes tumor cell death by modulating the spindle assembly checkpoint. A key aspect of the current collaboration is the development of biomarkers, including differentially expressed genes, that may predict response to lisavanbulin and could serve as a potential predictive response signature in glioblastoma and other tumor types.
SoftwareSFGate

ION Group completes acquisition of DASH Financial Technologies

LONDON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. ION - a global financial technology leader in trading, data, analytics, business information, workflow software, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management - has acquired DASH Financial Technologies, the foremost options technology and execution provider in the US. The acquisition from...
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Innovent Biologics and AnHeart Therapeutics Jointly Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Taletrectinib in Greater China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("AnHeart"), a clinical stage oncology company focused on underserved patients in global markets, today jointly announce an exclusive license agreement for the co-development and commercialization of AnHeart's lead drug candidate, taletrectinib – a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to effectively target ROS1 and NTRK - in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Singapore's IMCB, AVATAMED build joint lab offering precision oncology services

Biotechnology firm AVATAMED and the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology of Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research have set up a joint lab in Biopolis, the city-state's biotechnology hub. WHY IT MATTERS. Aiming to enhance treatment outcome for cancer patients, the joint service lab will offer both drug...
Businessslenterprise.com

Joint venture launches BeyondHIE

Four healthcare organizations, including the Utah Health Information Network (UHIN), are partnering to create a new company focused on helping health information exchanges (HIEs) and their communities, payers and providers improve health outcomes. The newly formed partnership, known as BeyondHIE, will offer a comprehensive suite of services, technology and project management to support value-based healthcare.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

PENTAX Medical And Vedkang Establish Endoscopic Therapeutics Joint Venture

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical (a division of HOYA Group) and Jiangsu Vedkang Medical Science and Technology Co., Ltd (Vedkang) today announced the establishment of a joint venture- PENTAX Medical Therapeutics ( Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.(*) to develop single-use therapeutics products in the field of flexible medical endoscopy. The new company will offer innovative single-use devices to global customers through the PENTAX Medical sales network strengthened by Vedkang's exceptionally reliable and quality-focused production and R & D infrastructure.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

LG, Magna International joint venture set for July launch

Seoul [South Korea], May 31 (ANI/Global Economic): The European Commission (EC) has approved the establishment of a joint venture between South Korean electronics manufacturer LG Electronics and Canadian auto parts maker Magna International on May 25 (local time). As a result, the official launch of the joint venture, which is scheduled to take place in July this year, is expected to happen smoothly.
Softwarewashingtonexec.com

Salient CRGT and Digital Consultants Form Joint Venture

A provider of health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, cyber security and infrastructure solutions, Salient CRGT has announce a formal mentor-protégé relationship with Digital Consultants, a Small Business Administration-certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business. Digital Consultants’ core competencies include information technology engineering and operations support, audiovisual systems design, engineering, installation...
CancerPhramalive.com

Alloy and Pyxis Take Aim at Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases

Thanks to a recent joint venture, there is a new company taking on cancer and autoimmune diseases. On Tuesday morning, Alloy Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology announced the formation of their joint venture, Kyma Therapeutics. According to the announcement, Kyma will be developing immune-modulating antibodies in an attempt to tackle cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Economybeckersasc.com

7 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced

Becker's ASC Review has reported on seven joint-venture ASCs in the past month. This is not a comprehensive list. If you would like to add your ASC, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com. 1. A joint venture between Texas Orthopaedic Associates Fort Worth and Vaquero Ventures purchased medical real estate to house the...
Businessthefabricator.com

Ford to form joint venture with SK Innovation

Ford and SK Innovation have announced plans to create a joint venture, BlueOvalSK, to produce approximately 60 gigawatt hours annually in traction battery cells and array modules, starting mid-decade, with potential to expand. Ford’s global battery electric vehicle plan calls for at least 240 GWh of battery cell capacity by...
BusinessCarscoops

Stellantis And Foxconn Announce Tech-Focused Joint Venture

Earlier this week, Stellantis announced they had struck a strategic partnership with Foxconn. While many believed it would involve electric vehicles, that’s not the case as the alliance is tech-focused. In particular, the two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture named Mobile Drive....
Stamford, CTNew Haven Register

Founder of Stamford-based Loxo Oncology launches another biotech firm

STAMFORD — Dr. Josh Bilenker, the founder and former CEO of Stamford-based Loxo Oncology, one of the most influential cancer-focused startups of recent years, has launched another locally based oncology firm. Treeline Biosciences aims to “prioritize molecular targets in oncology that are validated but difficult to drug” and “if successful,...
Commodities & Futurektwb.com

StanChart unit to launch cryptocurrency trading venture

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Standard Chartered PLC unit intends to establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in the UK and Europe targeting institutional clients, a statement published Wednesday showed. The new exchange will be created by a joint venture between SC Ventures, the bank’s innovation arm, and BC...
Businesscollisionweek.com

Peg Burr Named SVP of Product Management at IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) has appointed Peg Burr as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Burr will leverage her extensive product strategy and management expertise to further the product leadership position that IAA has established in the industry. “We are excited to welcome Peg to the team,” said IAA CEO and President...
CancerNewswise

LJI launches new global cancer immunology resource

Newswise — LA JOLLA—Researchers are about to welcome a new one-stop shop for crucial information on how the immune system targets cancers. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health has granted over $4.2 million to launch the Cancer Epitope Database and Analysis Resource (CEDAR), led by La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Professors Alessandro Sette, Dr. Biol. Sci., and Bjoern Peters, Ph.D.
Bicyclesfim-moto.com

The FIM & CAKE announce joint venture in the frame of the FIM Sustainability Week.

CAKE, the Swedish leader in premium electric off-road motorbikes, announced today a partnership with The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the governing body of motorcycle sport and the global advocate for motorcycling. The FIM already has a solid sustainability strategy and one of the six main pillars that confirms this...