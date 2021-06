CONNOQUENESSING TWP — A crowd gathered Saturday at the Farm Show Grounds on Evans City Road for a game of Cow Patty Bingo from noon to 2 p.m.. Three cows wandered a 40-foot-by-50-foot area divided into 500 2-foot squares and let the cow chips fall where they may. People who bought a ticket corresponding to a square that received a deposit from one of the cows won $100 for the first drop, $250 for the second instance or $1,000 for the final deposit.