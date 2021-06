My cousin is married to a former automotive engineer and lifelong “car guy.” She jokingly told us it was the reason she married him in the first place. He simply takes all the stress out of car purchases, both new and used. She said that when her husband tells her that a potentially fun or sporty car (that she’s fallen in love with) is no good, she’ll happily walk away. No one wants to be stuck with a lemon, and her husband clearly knows what he’s talking about. But what about the rest of us?